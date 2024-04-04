Wet weather moves out of the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Spotty areas of rain continue this evening under a mostly cloudy sky, and lows will be expected in the mid-30s.

CBS

There are areas of isolated rain and snow for Friday morning, then some late-day clearing with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

CBS

CBS

After some clouds in the morning, Saturday will feature a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon and milder temps around 50 degrees.

Rain chances return on Sunday with highs around 50. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the afternoon.

We'll dry out on Monday but will be left with cloud cover in the morning. Data indicates a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s for the much anticipated Solar Eclipse.

Highs remain in the 60s next week, with slight rain chances by midweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of spotty rain. Low 35.

FRIDAY: There is a chance for rain and snow in the morning, then some clearing in the afternoon. High 46.

SATURDAY: Turning primarily sunny. High 50.

CBS