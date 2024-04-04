Watch CBS News
Wet weather moves out of the Chicago area

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Spotty areas of rain continue this evening under a mostly cloudy sky, and lows will be expected in the mid-30s. 

There are areas of isolated rain and snow for Friday morning, then some late-day clearing with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

After some clouds in the morning, Saturday will feature a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon and milder temps around 50 degrees. 

Rain chances return on Sunday with highs around 50. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the afternoon.

We'll dry out on Monday but will be left with cloud cover in the morning. Data indicates a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s for the much anticipated Solar Eclipse.

Highs remain in the 60s next week, with slight rain chances by midweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of spotty rain. Low 35.

FRIDAY: There is a chance for rain and snow in the morning, then some clearing in the afternoon. High 46.

SATURDAY: Turning primarily sunny. High 50.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 4:32 PM CDT

