Westmont public works employee dies after being trapped in water main vault

CHICAGO (CBS) – A public works employee in Westmont died after being trapped during a water main break incident on Thursday.

Around 11:45 a.m., the Westmont Public Works staff contacted local fire and police to respond to a worker who was trapped in an underground water main vault which was under water as a result of a water main break.

The water main is located in the intersection of 60th Street and Deming Place.

The person trapped in the water main was recovered around 12:40 p.m. and was found unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were attempted and the person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The Village of Westmont said Thursday afternoon it was in the process of contacting the worker's family so their name was not being released yet.