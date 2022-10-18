Watch CBS News
Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Thieves threaten manager after shoplifting at Jewel in West Woodlawn
Thieves threaten manager after shoplifting at Jewel in West Woodlawn 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.

Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.

As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.

The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area One detectives were investigating.

