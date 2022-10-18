Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn

Thieves threaten manager after shoplifting at Jewel in West Woodlawn

Thieves threaten manager after shoplifting at Jewel in West Woodlawn

Thieves threaten manager after shoplifting at Jewel in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.

Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.

As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.

The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area One detectives were investigating.