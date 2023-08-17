West suburban parents rally, say some teachers members have put kids at risk

Parents rally outside Wheaton school board meeting, say some teachers were danger to students

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- Fed-up parents made their voices heard Wednesday night outside the Wheaton Warrenville Community Unit School District 200 meeting.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the parents feel that complaints from students about certain staff members are not being taken seriously.

At the heart if it, parents told De Mar they feel there has been a lack of transparency from school leaders about what they call questionable teacher behavior and hiring practices within the district.

The board responded Wednesday night with policy changes.

The parents were armed with handwritten signs and their voices as they rallied outside the school board meeting Wednesday night.

"We would like to see a change in administrative policy with how misconduct claims are handled and responded to," said Jenna Tatnall.

For starters, they want to know how a substitute teacher who was with the district last year was hired to work with children despite a previous conviction that required him to register as a sex offender in Michigan. The case was later vacated.

In an email CBS 2 received through a Freedom of Information Act request, district Supt. Jeff Schuler explained the decision – writing, "From a legal perspective, the vacated conviction cannot be considered an offense barring employment under the Illinois School Code."

"I do believe everyone deserves a second chance," Tatnall said. "I don't think that every second chance needs to involve working with our children."

"It just feels like they are taking every wrong action when it comes to misconduct," said Elisabeth Aikins.

"A clear lack of judgement on behalf of the administration put our children at risk," another parent told administrators at the meeting.

Meanwhile, another teacher was reprimanded for inappropriately texting students and showing up to a student's job.

An internal report to the teacher reads: "During the text messages, you asked her which lunch period she had, asked her to come visit you after 5th period during the 2022-2023 school year, and shared that you were her concerned teacher/friend.

"The student felt that these text messages and actions, conversations were inappropriate and made her feel uncomfortable…. You will not text any of your current or former students."

"That's considered grooming, and it should be addressed that way by leadership, and they should be getting those people out of the school," said Aikins.

That teacher wasn't fired, but instead promoted for this school year.

"The posture of deference must end," a parent said at the meeting.

The school board responded Wednesday night by addressing the issue head-on – adding new procedures for future candidates. If a criminal charge has been vacated, a review will be conducted by the superintendent and board of education prior to hiring the candidate.