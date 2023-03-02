Watch CBS News
West Suburban Community Pantry helping those affected by SNAP benefit cuts

By Jeramie Bizzle

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The West Suburban Community Pantry is also making changes to help people losing that boost in benefits.

The Woodridge-based organization, located at 6809 Hobson Valley Dr., will increase the number of weeks eligible individuals can receive food from the pantry each month.

The pantry will also upgrade the online ordering experience to make it more convenient for people to order and then pick up their groceries.

The West Suburban Community Pantry says it is serving four times as many as more DuPage County households than it did in 2021.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:05 AM

