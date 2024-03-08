West suburban Chicago high school student dies of asymptomatic heart condition

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) -- The west suburban community of Glen Ellyn on Friday was mourning the loss of a young man whose life was cut short.

Glenbard West High School senior Erik Alexander Lonvick – known as Lonnie – died this past Sunday from a heart condition he didn't know he had.

Lonvick, 18, died from a cardiac event caused by an asymptomatic congenital heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, people with the syndrome – known for short as WPW – have an extra pathway for signals to travel between the upper and lower chambers of a heart, causing a fast heartbeat that can make it harder for the heart to work properly.

Leonard Memorial Funeral Home

The main symptom of the syndrome is tachycardia – or a fast heart rate – that exceeds 100 beats per minute, the Mayo Clinic explained.

WPW is a condition that is present at birth. The Mayo Clinic explained that while fast heartbeats associated with the syndrome usually are not life-threatening, the syndrome can on rare occasion cause sudden cardiac death in children and young adults.

Lonvick was an athlete – wearing No. 77 as an offensive tackle for the Glenbard West Hitters football team. He had been deciding where to go to college and had received several offers to play college football.

He was also an Eagle Scout who received honors with Troop 45 earlier this year, after completing a trail markers project at Glen Ellyn's Lambert Lake.

Lonvick was baptized and confirmed at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wheaton. His obituary said he had "a beautiful smile, a positive and playful energy, and a big laugh, all of which were underscored by a deep kindness and a caring heart, as well as "an ever-growing circle of friends of all ages."

Lonvick is survived by his mother, Linda Lance Lonvick of Aurora, and father, Eric Andrew Lonvick of Glen Ellyn. He is also survived by his grandfather William Lance, uncle James Lance, aunt Cindy Hanks, grandmother Ray Nel Lonvick, and aunts Mailynn Lonvick, Jill Lonvick, and Beth Lonvick Cheuk. His extended family lives in both the U.S. and Norway, according to his obit.

Visitation for Lonvick was held Friday at the Leonard Memorial Funeral Home in Glen Ellyn. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wheaton, followed by a reception at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse hosted by the Glen Ellyn West football program.

The family is expecting a big turnout for the funeral, which they plan to stream online.

Lonvick's family also wants to raise money for proactive heart testing for his teammates students at Glenbard West.