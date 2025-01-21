West suburban Chicago boy shot, killed near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

LA GRANGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Students and teachers at an elementary school in west suburban La Grange Park were mourning a young boy Tuesday after he died in a shooting near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

An email to the school community at Brook Park Elementary School, at 1214 Raymond Ave. in La Grange Park, offered condolences for Michael Meagher.

The mother of a friend of Michael's said in a GoFundMe that Michael was 9 years old. A school email said he was in second grade.

Michael Meagher Family Photo

The Town of Geneva — a "town" in Wisconsin being the equivalent to a township in Illinois — announced that on Monday, its police officers were called to W3985 Lincoln Ave. for a boy who had been shot.

Two police officers and fire personnel found the boy and began life-saving measures. But the boy died of his injuries.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. The man, Steven D. Merkel, 52, of the Lincoln Avenue address, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Geneva town police have not gone into more specifics about what happened.

Michael Meagher Family Photo

The GoFundMe said Michael had two sisters, Marissa and Madeline. The mother who organized the GoFundMe, Katherine Koskinas, wrote that all funds raised would go toward Michael's funeral arrangements.

An email to the school community back in La Grange said counselors would be on hand to talk to students about Michael's death.