West Side documentary filmmaker gives unvarnished look at the place he calls home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For many, the words Chicago's West Side spark images of poverty and violence, but one filmmaker – a native West Sider – wants you to see all of that part of town; its challenges and its triumphs.

"The West Side of Chicago is unlike any other place I've ever been in the world," Deontay Wilson said.

Wilson's documentary, "West Side Stories: Paradise Lost," is an unvarnished look at the place he's called home; from the days of vibrant streets with countless stores to scenes of despair and heartache. Wilson also takes a look at the people of the West Side who are working every day to enrich that community.

"In spite of all the struggles, we keep fighting for that piece of the American dream. We are yet undeterred by all of the problems that surround is," Wilson said. "The spirit of resiliency in the face of tragedy."

"West Side Stories: Paradise Lost" has its world premiere Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Kehrein Center for the Arts, 5628 W. Washington Blvd. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.