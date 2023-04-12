'Outrageous': West Side residents upset with city over sinking manhole cover

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a hazard outside an apartment building for seniors on the near West Side: A manhole cover that's sinking.

And neighbors said they've been dealing with it since before the pandemic. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports, neighbors reached out because they said no one is helping them.

People working and living in this building said they've been trying to get this fixed for the past four and a half years. It's an electrical manhole cover, usually housing the wiring for street lights. The area around it is sinking, and the people here said it's been damaging car tires.

"Outrageous! It's outrageous!"

Dianna Courts is talking about the length of time it's takes to get things like this manhole cover fixed in the city. The cover collapsed into the ground. The cement around it is cracked.

"I ran into that twice with my wheels and I had to get new tires. Twice. Yes," said Courts.

Courts said she replaced the tires on her car back in 2021. She works as a homemaker aide at this apartment building on the 300 block of S. Throop. The manhole cover is at the building exit. Ora Metcalf lives in the building.

"When the water's out here, it just puddles over. Nothing but water over it. So a lot of people couldn't see it when the water was out here," she said.

Metcalf shared pictures with CBS 2, taken by the manager of the building. The manager sent them to the city. About two days ago, the Chicago Department of Transportation came out and put a piece of plywood over the cover, along with a traffic cone.

The words "NO STEP" are painted on the plywood. Metcalf said she's been trying to get the city to fix the problem for the past four and a half years. She also reached out to Ald. Walter Burnett's (27th) office for help.

"Last year, when I talked to Burnett's office, he said you just have to wait. You're on fast track. Well we're still waiting. Nothing's happening," Metcalf said.

Thirty minutes after CBS 2 called CDOT, an employee came out to take pictures. Fifteen minutes later, a work truck pulled up. Two workers got out to check what's needed to make the repair, then drove away. CDOT said the work order they have is from Friday April 7th and the plywood was put in place, shortly after that. A spokesperson said there is no record of a request made years ago.

Ald. Burnett told CBS 2 he reached out to the city department responsible for fixing this and expected it to be done. He'll reach out again, to make sure it is fixed. Meantime, CDOT said they're working as fast as possible to make the repair.