West Side stabbing: Man found stabbed to death in North Austin hallway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found stabbed to death Sunday evening in the hallway of a residence in the North Austin community.
At 7:37 p.m., the 53-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the home in the 5300 block of West Concord Place.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody Sunday evening.
