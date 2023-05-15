Watch CBS News
West Side stabbing: Man found stabbed to death in North Austin hallway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found stabbed to death Sunday evening in the hallway of a residence in the North Austin community.

At 7:37 p.m., the 53-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the home in the 5300 block of West Concord Place.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Sunday evening.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

