West Side church hosting COVID vaccine clinic Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Health officials are also urging you to get up to date on your vaccines.
So, if you're in need of a COVID vaccine or booster - plenty are available.
There's a clinic Saturday at the United Baptist Church, located at 42nd and Roosevelt.
The clinic is open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for everyone.
Boosters are for adults only.
And don't forget to bring your vaccination card.
