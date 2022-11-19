West Side church hosting COVID vaccine clinic Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Health officials are also urging you to get up to date on your vaccines.

So, if you're in need of a COVID vaccine or booster - plenty are available.

There's a clinic Saturday at the United Baptist Church, located at 42nd and Roosevelt.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for everyone.

Boosters are for adults only.

And don't forget to bring your vaccination card.