West Side church hosting Easter 'Eggstravaganza' event for locals, migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A church on the city's West Side is making sure everyone gets a chance to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The Grace and Peace Church in Austin is hosting an Easter 'Eggstravaganza' - featuring food, games, and a 10,000-egg hunt.

The event is organized to serve both the local community and many migrant families from South America that are new to the area.

The event will happen today from noon until 2:30 p.m. at the new Intentional Sports soccer field near Laramie Avenue and Moffat Street.