Activists to resume protest against delayed opening of West Side Amazon facility
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters on the West Side will be back out today standing together against Amazon after a delayed opening of its new facility in Humboldt Park.
We first heard from the group back in February.
According to activist groups - they say amazon is backing away from its goal to hire workers from the West Side through community-based job programs. They say they're tired of the broken promises.
A protest is scheduled for later this morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.