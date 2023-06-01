Watch CBS News
Activists to resume protest against delayed opening of West Side Amazon facility

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters on the West Side will be back out today standing together against Amazon after a delayed opening of its new facility in Humboldt Park.

We first heard from the group back in February.

According to activist groups - they say amazon is backing away from its goal to hire workers from the West Side through community-based job programs. They say they're tired of the broken promises. 

A protest is scheduled for later this morning.

June 1, 2023

