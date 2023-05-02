Watch CBS News
West Rogers Park bank robber sprays substance at teller, flees on foot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery where an unknown substance was sprayed at employees in West Rogers Park.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the Chase bank located in the 6500 block of N. Western. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

A suspect put down a note, but did not display a weapon, and sprayed some sort of substance. He asked the teller for money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Hazmat crews are on the scene. All employees and customers have been evacuated. Some employees are getting oxygen on the scene but the suspect is on the run.

This is a developing story.

