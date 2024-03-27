Watch CBS News
Man shot, critically injured while driving on Chicago's North Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot in the chest while driving in West Ridge Tuesday night. 

Just before 11 p.m., the 23-year-old man was approached by someone on the street, in the 6200 block of North Francisco Avenue, and shots were fired. 

The man drove off and crashed near Kedzie. 

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

A witness told CBS 2 he was stopping at a red light when he saw the victim. 

"I saw him flagging down cars and I asked him what was going on," Mohammad Durvesh said. "He said he got shot in the back of the head. He came by and sat in my car until the ambulance arrived, other people came by and helped him out."

Police said the man was shot in his chest.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 5:28 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

