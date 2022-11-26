Pop-up storefronts opening today on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for more places to shop during Small Business Saturday, the Far South Side Community Development Corporation is opening its pop-up storefronts.

From now through May 15, ten local businesses will set up shop inside more than a dozen previously vacant storefronts.

The shops include boutiques, cosmetics stores, and more.

Doors open today at noon and stay open until 6 p.m.

The pop-up shops is located near 115th and Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.