Pop-up storefronts opening today on Far South Side

Pop-up storefronts in West Pullman opening Saturday
Pop-up storefronts in West Pullman opening Saturday 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for more places to shop during Small Business Saturday, the Far South Side Community Development Corporation is opening its pop-up storefronts.

From now through May 15, ten local businesses will set up shop inside more than a dozen previously vacant storefronts.

The shops include boutiques, cosmetics stores, and more.

Doors open today at noon and stay open until 6 p.m.

The pop-up shops is located near 115th and Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood. 

First published on November 26, 2022 / 9:54 AM

