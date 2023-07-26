West Nile Virus positive mosquitos found in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) – More West Nile Virus-positive mosquitos have been found, this time in Wilmette, Illinois.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District said a batch of mosquitoes collected on Friday from their trap tested positive for the virus in their lab on Wednesday.

So far, mosquitos that tested positive for the virus have been found in Evanston, Glenview, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Northfield, and Skokie.

The district says though the risk of being infected is low at this time, residents should take personal protection measures to minimize mosquito bites – including using bug repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothes, and trying to avoid peak mosquito feeding times usually around dawn and dusk.

They also want you to remember that if it can hold water it can breed mosquitoes.