West Nile Virus found in Chicago area for first time this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mosquitos infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in the Chicago area.

According to the North Shore Abatement District, a batch of mosquitos collected from a trap in Skokie on June 29 tested positive for the virus.

It is the first time West Nile has been detected in the Chicago area this year.

The odds of getting infected with West Nile remain low, but officials say the risk is minimized by using insect repellant, wearing loose fitting clothing and clearing any standing water.