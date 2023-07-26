Chicago suburbs spray for mosquitos as more areas test positive for West Nile Virus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- West Nile Virus is turning up in mosquitoes in the northern suburbs.

A batch of mosquitoes tested positive for the virus in Wilmette. The insects have also been found in Evanston, Glenview, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Northfield, and Skokie.

The health department said the West Nile Virus risk in those communities is still low, but people should take precautions like emptying standing water and using insect repellent.

Some towns in the western suburbs are taking steps to fight the West Nile threat. The city of Saint Charles will be spraying for mosquitos starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It comes just a few days after West Nile-positive mosquitos were found in neighboring Batavia.

City leaders said the treatment is safe for humans and pets. Still, they advise people with respiratory conditions to stay indoors and keep their windows closed while the operation is underway.

West Nile-positive mosquitoes were identified in traps in Batavia. In the interest of public health, St. Charles is joining its neighbors in conducting mosquito spray. Details at https://t.co/KTGi6E77cz pic.twitter.com/6pyff8v5aA — City of St. Charles, IL (@cityofStCharles) July 25, 2023