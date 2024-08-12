Police seek burglars in string of West Loop store break-ins

Police search for group of burglaries who smashed into West Loop businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a group of burglars who smashed into three businesses in the West Loop last month.

Police said a group of three to five burglars used a sledgehammer to break the glass and force their way in, stealing cell phones, clothes, and other merchandise.

Surveillance video released by police shows the thieves rummaging through one of the stores.

The three burglaries all happened in the early morning hours last month along Madison Street:

900 block of West Madison Street on July 9 at 3:10 a.m.

1000 block of West Madison Street on July 13 at 4:41 a.m.

1100 block of West Madison Street on July 13 at 4:45 a.m.

Meantime, police also are investigating a pair of burglaries just hours apart over the weekend in Robers Park and Lincoln Park.

Police said, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, someone smashed the window of an ice cream shop in the 6600 block of North Clark Street, and stole cash and merchandise from inside.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, three people shattered the front window of an Ulta beauty store near North and Sheffield avenues, stole merchandise from inside, and took off in a silver car.

Investigators haven't said if Sunday's two burglaries were connected.