Chicago opening two new migrant shelters in the West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the city desperately tries to find housing for the ongoing influx of asylum seekers into Chicago, two new shelters are soon expected to open in the West Loop.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) and officials from the Johnson administration held a community meeting Wednesday night in the West Loop to discuss plans to open shelters at 939 W. Lake St. and 30 N. Racine Av.

Burnett said, while he supports providing housing and other services to migrants, he wants to make sure the city is also providing for the needs of its own citizens, particularly the city's longstanding struggles to support the homeless.

"I put myself in other people's shoes, but at the same time, I do know we have to make sure that people live in decent conditions in our own community also," Burnett said.

The two new shelters could open as soon as Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 18,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last August, most of them from Texas. Nearly 10,800 of those were still staying in 23 temporary shelters set up by the city, with another 3,800 living at Chicago police stations or at O'Hare International Airport while waiting for space in a shelter.