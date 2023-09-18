Police searching for driver of blue SUV involved in West Loop hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the driver of a blue SUV who hit and killed a person in the West Loop and drove off.
The hit-and-run took place near Kinzie and Ogden around 2 a.m. Sunday.
The SUV is a 2011 Cadillac with the license plate DV19629. Surveillance video showed at least one flag attached to the window.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.