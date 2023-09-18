Watch CBS News
Police searching for driver of blue SUV involved in West Loop hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the driver of a blue SUV who hit and killed a person in the West Loop and drove off. 

The hit-and-run took place near Kinzie and Ogden around  2 a.m. Sunday.

The SUV is a 2011 Cadillac with the license plate DV19629. Surveillance video showed at least one flag attached to the window. 

 Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police. 

