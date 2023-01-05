Watch CBS News
Four women injured in West Loop crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four women, including two pedestrians, were injured when two cars collided Thursday afternoon in the West Loop.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington and Canal streets. One car flipped over in the crash, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost a wheel in the collision. Two pedestrians on Washington Street were hit and were thrown into a wall, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

washington-canal-crash-1.png
Twitter/Chicago Fire Department

Those two women and two women who were in the car that flipped over were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims' conditions were stabilized, and two others were in serious to critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

washington-canal-crash-2.png
Twitter/Chicago Fire Department
First published on January 5, 2023 / 2:00 PM

