Four women injured in West Loop crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four women, including two pedestrians, were injured when two cars collided Thursday afternoon in the West Loop.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington and Canal streets. One car flipped over in the crash, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost a wheel in the collision. Two pedestrians on Washington Street were hit and were thrown into a wall, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Those two women and two women who were in the car that flipped over were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims' conditions were stabilized, and two others were in serious to critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

