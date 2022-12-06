Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves 16-year-old boy critically wounded in West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded in broad daylight Monday in the West Lawn neighborhood.

At 1:25 p.m., the teen was in a parked car in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a Subaru sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 8:48 PM

