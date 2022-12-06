Shooting leaves 16-year-old boy critically wounded in West Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded in broad daylight Monday in the West Lawn neighborhood.
At 1:25 p.m., the teen was in a parked car in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a Subaru sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him.
The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.
No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.
