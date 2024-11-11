West Lawn businesses want more Chicago police patrols after string of burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Businesses in the West Lawn neighborhood are demanding more police patrols, saying they've been repeatedly targeted by smash-and-grab burglars.

A crew of burglars smashed the two back doors and made their way inside Las Picosas Mexican restaurant near 64th and Pulaski on Wednesday before they hit another place down the block.

Surveillance video shows two masked suspects breaking into Las Picosas around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Their attempts to get into the back office door with a hammer were unsuccessful.

"This happens often, especially in this area, and around holiday season it gets worse," said owner Victor Sanchez.

Sanchez said, over the 22 years he's been running the restaurant's Chicago location, break-ins have been consistent. Wednesday's burglary was the second time crews have broken in within the last eight months.

"Mostly, they don't really take anything, just a couple of bills and change in the register," he said.

He said his restaurant hasn't been the only target.

"Our next-door tenants, DolEx, Domino's, Zacatacos; a couple of business around this area," he said.

Staff at DolEx Financial Services next door said multiple suspects tried breaking in about two months ago.

The owner at Zacatacos on 71st and Pulaski said they were hit less than an hour after the burglary at Las Picosas on Wednesday, and again less than two weeks before that.

Both businesses said the burglars didn't get away with anything.

"What's most expensive is just fixing the POS system or the glass. It's like $700 to get it replaced," Sanchez said.

While Zacatacos owners said they plan on installing some metal blinds, Sanchez said it's not something he wants to invest in at Las Picosas. He'd rather see more police in the area.