West Englewood shooting leaves 41-year-old man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in West Englewood Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:08 p.m., the 41-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Paulina Street when a black Jeep pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one was in custody late Tuesday.