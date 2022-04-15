Chicago firefighter injured at scene of West Englewood house fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter was injured while battling a house fire Friday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood.
The fire started around 4:15 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street.
Chicago Fire Department officials said one firefighter was injured, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition.
Further information was not immediately available.
