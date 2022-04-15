Watch CBS News

Chicago firefighter injured at scene of West Englewood house fire

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter was injured while battling a house fire Friday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street.

Chicago Fire Department officials said one firefighter was injured, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 4:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.