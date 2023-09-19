Man dies in house fire in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was pulled from a burning home Tuesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a 52-year-old man was found in the rear bedroom of a home as firefighters were responding to a fire at a 1.5-story home in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street.

The man was in cardiac arrest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.