Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies in house fire in West Englewood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was pulled from a burning home Tuesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a 52-year-old man was found in the rear bedroom of a home as firefighters were responding to a fire at a 1.5-story home in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street.

The man was in cardiac arrest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 12:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.