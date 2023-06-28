Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men hurt, 1 critically after drive-by shooting in West Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were hospitalized after being struck by gunfire on the city's Southwest Side Wednesday morning.

Police said around 3:14 a.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road in the West Englewood neighborhood, and found both men shot.

A 21-year-old man was stuck multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh and also taken to U of C in good condition.

No further injuries were reported.

A witness told police the victims were shot at by an unknown man traveling in a red SUV.

No arrests were made. 

First published on June 28, 2023 / 4:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.