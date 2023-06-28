2 men hurt, 1 critically after drive-by shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were hospitalized after being struck by gunfire on the city's Southwest Side Wednesday morning.

Police said around 3:14 a.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road in the West Englewood neighborhood, and found both men shot.

A 21-year-old man was stuck multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh and also taken to U of C in good condition.

No further injuries were reported.

A witness told police the victims were shot at by an unknown man traveling in a red SUV.

No arrests were made.