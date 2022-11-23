Two women found dead in house that burned in massive fire in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women were found dead Tuesday evening in a fire in West Englewood.

The fire broke out in a house in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the Fire Department.

A still-and-box alarm was called for extra equipment and manpower. More than a dozen firefighters were called to the scene to try to contain the flames.

During a search after the fire was out, two women were found dead. Police said one of the women was 32, the other 41.

Late Tuesday, it was not known what caused the fire. But video from the scene showed the entire home was engulfed.