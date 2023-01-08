Watch CBS News
CPD issue alert to residents of recent carjackings in West Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in West Englewood to be on alert following carjackings that happened last week.

In each incident, the suspect approached victims on the street and display a black color handgun before demanding their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene with the vehicle.

Incident times and locations:

· 7100 Block of South Paulina Street on Jan. 2, 2023, at 12:00 a.m.

· 1500 Block of West 74th Street on Jan. 5, 2023, at 1:26 a.m.

Police described the suspect as an African American man between 18-35 years old, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches, between 120 and 130 pounds with a medium brown complexion wearing a brown skull cap, and brown sweatpants clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380

First published on January 8, 2023 / 7:30 AM

