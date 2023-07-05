Investigation underway after shooting in West Englewood; 4 taken to hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several shootings overnight left two people dead and multiple others wounded.

Later today, we're expecting an update from police on the violence over the Fourth of July weekend.

CBS 2's Sara Machi reported from Englewood with the latest on the investigation.

Police still have several blocks taped off with dozens of officers on the scene.

Officers were streaming in and hundreds of people were in the street. This came over the scanner as a 10-1 of an officer in need of assistance.

The Chicago Fire Department tells us at least four people were transported.

We talked to another person -bandaged up and limping - who says she was also hurt in the chaos.

One witness told us he heard countless rounds in what sounded like three hundred shots. Another witness told us this was a Fourth of July party that took over the street overnight until the gunfire erupted.

"It was supposed to be a 4th of July celebration but it turned to chaos," said Samantha Hudson.

The party she mentioned featured crowds of people in the streets - the haze from fireworks in the air.

We talked to another woman who says she knows some of the people who were transported but doesn't know of their condition.

She also mentioned she didn't know what led to the shooting. All she knows is when you hear gunfire, you run.