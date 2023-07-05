West Chicago police investigate 2 hit-and-runs days apart

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in West Chicago are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs just days apart.

The most recent happened overnight on Joliet Street near Route 59.

The area was closed for hours.

On Saturday evening, another person was hit and killed on 900 Hawthorne Lane.

That's about three miles apart from the Joliet Street crash.

Police said the two hit-and-runs are not connected.

Please avoid the 900 block area of Hawthorne Lane (east of Route 59) until further notice from the West Chicago Police Department. Posted by City of West Chicago Government on Wednesday, July 5, 2023