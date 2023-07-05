Watch CBS News
Local News

West Chicago police investigate 2 hit-and-runs days apart

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

West Chicago police investigate 2 hit-and-runs days apart
West Chicago police investigate 2 hit-and-runs days apart 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in West Chicago are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs just days apart.

The most recent happened overnight on Joliet Street near Route 59.

The area was closed for hours. 

On Saturday evening, another person was hit and killed on 900 Hawthorne Lane.

That's about three miles apart from the Joliet Street crash.

Police said the two hit-and-runs are not connected.

Please avoid the 900 block area of Hawthorne Lane (east of Route 59) until further notice from the West Chicago Police Department.

Posted by City of West Chicago Government on Wednesday, July 5, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.