Gun found in West Aurora High School student's backpack, police say

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A student from West Aurora High School got in trouble Tuesday after a gun was found in the student's backpack.

Shortly before noon, Aurora police were called for a report of a student with a firearm on the school campus. Officers found the gun in the student's backpack, and the student was taken into custody on the spot.

Police said this was believed to be an isolated incident, and the student did not have any specific plans for violence against the school.

The student was charged as a juvenile with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery to a peace officer, and a Firearm Owners Identification Card violation.