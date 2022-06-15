'We're not getting enough help': Gary mother pleads for answers after her daughter and grandson have been missing for nearly 7 years

Gary mother pleads for answers after her daughter and grandson have been missing for nearly 7 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly seven years ago, Diamond Bynum and her young nephew, King Walker, left a family home in Gary, Indiana and never returned.

And through all that time, their family has never given up hope they would be found alive. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the mother about bringing awareness for her loved ones.

"We're just heartbroken that we have to continue to go, not knowing is the hardest part."

It's another year of unanswered questions for LaShann Walker.

They left a family home and never returned.

"Diamond was 21 at the time and King was two years old."

Walker said her daughter is mentally challenged.

"Neither one of them could talk at the time. So they wouldn't be able to tell anyone they were missing," Walker said.

LaShann Walker is still holding on to hope that her daughter and grandson are still alive.

"Because we haven't found any bodies. That means there's a possibility that they're still out here somewhere, prayerfully alive."

Walker wishes more could be done to crack the cold case.

"I just want to bring awareness. I think it's unfair that we're not getting enough coverage. We're not getting enough help."

That leaves this grandmother and mother suffering understandable pain.

"It hurts my heart the fact that it's going on seven years and we haven't gotten any answers."

LaShann Walker said she'll be one of many speakers during the missing awareness event this Friday, from noon until 1:00 at Daley Plaza. You can expect to hear poets and singers.