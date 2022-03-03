'We're definitely a tournament team': Loyola prepares for final Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loyola is set for their final Missouri Valley Conference Tournament before they move to the A-10 next year.

And since they are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, they hope to go out with a bang. CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with the Ramblers before they hit the road to St. Louis.

Loyola is going into the MVC Tournament with the mentality that they need to win it to make the NCAA tourney.

"That is our mindset. Obviously last year in kind of the same situation. We really didn't know if we'd get in if we lost. We're not really thinking that. We're going there to win the championship," said Braden Norris.

If the Ramblers aren't able to get it done in St. Louis, head coach Drew Valentine is resolute in his belief that this team deserves to make the big dance.

"I think we've proven that we're an NCAA Tournament team. Our resume speaks for itself. When you look at the strength of our league, and our rankings, you don't get that just by having the name Loyola Chicago on your chest. We're definitely a tournament team," Valentine said.

And you better believe fifth-year senior Lucas Williamson is going to do everything he can to make sure this team is playing deep into March.

"It's going to be fun. The last ride with guys that I love. Guys I've been in the trenches with all season long. I'm going to make the most of it and really cherish every single part of it," Williamson said.

Hopefully that starts with a second straight Valley tourney title.