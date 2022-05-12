Wellness Fair for rideshare, delivery app drivers and their families in Park Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's some help for Chicago-area rideshare drivers, delivery app workers and their families -- all trying to make it through the stresses of carjackings, high gas prices and the pandemic.
The Independent Drivers Guild is hosting a wellness fair at 114 West Higgins Road in Park Ridge. It goes until 3:00 p.m.
The fair will include expert self-care demonstrations, including yoga stretches, meditation and nutrition and holistic wellness.
