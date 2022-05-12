Watch CBS News
Local News

Wellness Fair for rideshare, delivery app drivers and their families in Park Ridge

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Wellness Fair for rideshare, delivery app drivers and their families in Park Ridge
Wellness Fair for rideshare, delivery app drivers and their families in Park Ridge 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's some help for Chicago-area rideshare drivers, delivery app workers and their families -- all trying to make it through the stresses of carjackings, high gas prices and the pandemic.

The Independent Drivers Guild is hosting a wellness fair at 114 West Higgins Road in Park Ridge. It goes until 3:00 p.m. 

The fair will include expert self-care demonstrations, including yoga stretches, meditation and nutrition and holistic wellness.

Posted by Independent Drivers Guild of IL on Wednesday, May 11, 2022
CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 12:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.