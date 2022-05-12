Wellness Fair for rideshare, delivery app drivers and their families in Park Ridge

Wellness Fair for rideshare, delivery app drivers and their families in Park Ridge

Wellness Fair for rideshare, delivery app drivers and their families in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's some help for Chicago-area rideshare drivers, delivery app workers and their families -- all trying to make it through the stresses of carjackings, high gas prices and the pandemic.

The Independent Drivers Guild is hosting a wellness fair at 114 West Higgins Road in Park Ridge. It goes until 3:00 p.m.

The fair will include expert self-care demonstrations, including yoga stretches, meditation and nutrition and holistic wellness.