Chicago First Alert Weather: Ready for the weekend warmup
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With strong high pressure parked overhead, the Chicago area will have a week of warming temperatures and dry weather, according to Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
A light lake breeze this Memorial Day weekend will keep shoreline areas cooler though. Lake Michigan's water temperature is in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 48.
FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 69.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 77.
MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80.
