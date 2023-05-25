Chicago First Alert Weather: Ready for the weekend warmup

First Alert Weather: Temps fall to upper 40s by evening

First Alert Weather: Temps fall to upper 40s by evening

First Alert Weather: Temps fall to upper 40s by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With strong high pressure parked overhead, the Chicago area will have a week of warming temperatures and dry weather, according to Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

CBS

CBS

A light lake breeze this Memorial Day weekend will keep shoreline areas cooler though. Lake Michigan's water temperature is in the upper 50s.

CBS

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 48.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 69.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 77.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80.

CBS