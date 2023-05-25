Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Ready for the weekend warmup

By Mary Kay Kleist

First Alert Weather: Temps fall to upper 40s by evening
First Alert Weather: Temps fall to upper 40s by evening 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With strong high pressure parked overhead, the Chicago area will have a week of warming temperatures and dry weather, according to Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

A light lake breeze this Memorial Day weekend will keep shoreline areas cooler though. Lake Michigan's water temperature is in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 48.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 69.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 77.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

