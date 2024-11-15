Mild but gloomy weekend ahead for Chicago before rain and cold return next week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following three gray, gloomy days, we are not expecting a lot of sunshine for your weekend plans.

Mild November temperatures and mainly gray skies continue Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Sunday with a slight chance of a rain shower at the Bears game.

Next week, a round of soaking rain returns late Monday then attention turns toward a cold snap beginning Wednesday.

Temperatures fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 10s/20s Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Some light precipitation will likely fall as cold rain at first on Wednesday, but may transition to sleet/graupel or light snow Thursday morning.

Temperatures at ground level will likely remain just above freezing, so no roadway impacts are currently expected next week. Stay with the First Alert weather team for updates.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Cloudy, cool and breezy. High: 54

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Mild. High: 58