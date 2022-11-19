Chicago Weekend Shootings: 4 wounded in shootings across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 44.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 41-year-old man self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital around 11:50 p.m. after suffering a graze wound to the thigh.

The victim is listed in good condition and was uncooperative with details.

A 20-year-old man was shot outside, in the 1900 block of West Cermak Road around 2:19 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he was outside when an unknown suspect shot at him from a tan SUV which fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and knee and is listed in good condition.

Minutes later, a 44-year-old man was shot while also standing outside, in the 10500 block of South Vernon Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police say he was shot at by an unknown suspect traveling in a sedan.

The victim was struck on the leg and thigh and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was walking when he was shot, in the 5100 block of South Maplewood Avenue Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.

The victim said he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain in his hand.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.