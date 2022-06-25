Baby among 3 dead, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and eight others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. The youngest victim includes a 5-month-old girl.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 20, was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 8:10 p.m., an unknown offender fired shots, in the 11700 block of South Princeton – striking the victim in the neck.

The victim then self-transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition.

A 5-month-old girl is dead, and a 41-year-old man is wounded following a shooting in South Shore Friday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., the child was inside of a vehicle, in the 7700 block of S. South Shore, when an unknown vehicle approached the victim's vehicle -- an occupant from within fired shots. The victim was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

The man was traveling in a separate vehicle and self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the eye area and was initially reported in good condition.

A man, 28, was shot while walking in Washington Park Friday night.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk, in the 300 block of East 59th Street around 8:18 p.m., when shots were being fired by unknown offenders.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot and was taken by an unknown person to U of C Hospital in good condition. A total of 22 casings were found at the scene.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in Roseland.

The victim, 45, was discovered in the 10700 block of South Champlain around 10:59 pm.

The victim was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The victim is known to the police.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 11:35 p.m. Friday, in the 9600 block of South Princeton, officers responding to shots fired call in the area and discovered a man, 21, on the ground shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and left shoulder and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced a short time later.

· At 12:41 a.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of West 36th Street, a 30-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle going westbound when a grey jeep approached and someone in the vehicle began firing shots into the vehicle. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and two to the right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

· At 12:43 a.m. Saturday, in the 9100 block of South Langley, a man, 37, was a passenger in a vehicle when a dark sedan approached, and an unknown offender began firing shots into the vehicle. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Holy Trinity Hospital in critical condition.

· At 2:28 a.m. Saturday, in the 1400 block of West 18th Street, a man, 23, was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown offender began firing shots at him. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

· At 5:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 10700 block of South Prairie, a 41-year-old woman was standing outside when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots -- striking the victim in the right leg. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

· At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 4200 block of West 5th Avenue, a 34-year-old man heard shots and later felt pain. The victim self-transported to Loretto Hospital with one gunshot wound to the right arm and is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.