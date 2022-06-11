3 dead, 2 wounded in shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and two others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 26, was shot while inside a vehicle in the East Pilsen neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 11:05 p.m., the victim was a passenger in a vehicle, on the 400 block of West 18th Street, when a black sedan approached, and unknown male offenders began shooting into the vehicle.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by the fire department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A woman, 37, was also shot and killed inside a vehicle in East Garfield Park Saturday just after midnight.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 0-100 block of South Albany around 12:19 a.m., when an unknown offender fired shots into the vehicle and ran off in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 1:32 a.m., the victim, 20, was walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront, on the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive, when he heard shots and immediately felt pain in his chest.

Responding officers observed the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and applied a chest seal to his injury, police said.

The victim was then transported to Northwestern Hospital by CFD in stable condition.

Officers find a man, 34, shot and killed inside a vehicle in the South Commons neighborhood Saturday.

Police said around 2:27 a.m., officers responding to shots fired call discovered the victim in a vehicle on the driver's side unresponsive on the 2800 block of South Indiana.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and later died.

A 19-year-old man was shot outside a gas station in Noble Square Saturday morning.

The victim was standing outside the gas station around 4:28 a.m., in the 1400 block of West Division, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He self-transported to Saint Mary's Hospital and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.