2 dead, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and 13 others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 59 was shot while outside in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday evening.

The victim was on the sidewalk, in the 6800 block of South Indiana Avenue around 6:15 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up, and an unknown offender inside the vehicle fired shots at the victim.

The victim was shot in the lower back and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in an alley on the 3600 block of South Leavitt Friday evening.

Police said the victim was walking in the alley around 8:30 p.m. when a black sedan approached, and three unknown males exited the vehicle.

One of the offenders produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim striking him in the left leg and right stomach.

The victim was transported to Mt Sinai hospital in critical condition.

A teen is shot while attempting to break into a vehicle on the 1100 block of East 52nd Street Friday.

Four to five males were attempting to break into a parked vehicle around 7:58 p.m. when a woman, 34, owner of the vehicle, confronted the offenders at which time one of the offenders pointed a gun at the victim, according to police.

The woman is a CCL holder who discharged a handgun striking one of the offenders. The offender, a 13-year-old boy, was transported to Comers Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the neck area.

The other offenders fled the scene, and no weapon has been recovered.

A 34-year-old man was shot and wounded while outside on the 3700 block of West Division Friday.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk around 8:38 p.m. when an unknown male offender fired shots.

The victim was transported by the CFD to an area hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arms.

A man was shot while driving on the 700 block of South Albany Friday night, according to police.

The victim, 37, was driving his vehicle southbound on Albany around 10:48 p.m. when an unknown offender began firing shots at his vehicle.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 200 block of South Hoyne, a man, 33, was on the street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The victim was very uncooperative when asked about the incident and refused to answer questions about the incident.

· At 1:39 a.m. Saturday, in the 7200 block of South Union, a man, 24, was a passenger in a vehicle driving eastbound on 72nd street when the victim heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the right arm and was transported by CFD to U of C in good condition.

· At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 2000 block of West 87th Street, two men and a woman victim were driving in a vehicle when a black sedan approached them at a stop light. Two unknown offenders then fired approximately forty rounds into the vehicle striking all three victims. A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and was transported to Christ hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A 25-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Christ in critical condition. A 22year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso area and was transported to U of C in critical condition.

· At 1:41 a.m. Saturday, in the 1800 block of West 43rd Street, a man, 30, was traveling westbound on 43rd in his vehicle when he observed an unknown male approach and began firing shots toward the victim. The victim suffered a graze wound to the back of the head and self-transported to St Anthony Hospital in good condition.

· At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee, a man, 31, was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached and an unknown offender fired shots toward the victim. The victim was shot in the chest and was transported by CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

· At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, address unknown, a 19-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person with a gunshot wound to the back and is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

· At 3:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of West Ohio, a man, 49, was riding his bicycle when an unknown offender standing on the street produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was shot twice in the right leg and was transported by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.