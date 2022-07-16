1 dead, 14-year-old among 3 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and three others are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 38.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and thigh Friday, in the 7000 block of South Eggleston around 7:10 p.m.

Police say the victim was involved in a narcotics-related transaction when the offender produced a handgun and fired shots striking the victim.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old male was shot while standing in the street in the 10100 block of South Calhoun Friday around 5:56 p.m.

A dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant exited the vehicle and shot the victim in the arm, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy is shot while walking in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Friday night.

The teen was walking down the street around 7:54 p.m. when an unknown foot on foot was walking toward the victim, produced a handgun, and fired shots -- striking the victim.

The teen was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital in good condition with a grazed gunshot wound to the left abdomen.

A 38-year-old man was shot while standing outside Saturday morning, in the 800 block of East 79th Street.

Police said the victim was standing outside around 2:18 a.m. when he was shot at by an offender traveling in an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back and was transported to U of C in critical condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.