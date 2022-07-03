8 dead, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least eight people are dead, and 30 others are wounded following shootings across Chicago so far during the long July 4th weekend. The youngest victim includes a 17-year-old girl. The oldest -- a 90-year-old man.

In the first shooting of the weekend, around 5 p.m. Friday, a man was shot and killed in West Garfield Park.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, when someone approached him and fired shots.

The victim was struck to the abdomen and back and was transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Less than an hour later, a man was shot near a sidewalk in West Englewood Friday evening.

Police said the victim, 26, was near the sidewalk, in the 6500 block of South Wolcott around 5:43 p.m., when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the arm and head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman was shot while inside a vehicle Friday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The victim was in the vehicle, in the 4800 block of South Winchester around 7:55 p.m., when she suffered a graze wound to the ear.

She was transported to U of C Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

Four people were shot after by an unknown man in East Garfield Park.

Police said the unidentified male offender was walking northbound, on the 3800 block of West Monroe Street around 9 p.m. Friday, when he drew a handgun and opened fire striking several victims before fleeing Southbound from the location.

A woman, 36, suffered one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in good condition.

A second woman, 20s, suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she is listed in good condition.

The third victim, a man, 41, sustained one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger where he is listed in good condition.

The fourth victim, a man, 25, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in serious condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot while outside in the 700 block of East 132nd Street around 9:07 p.m. Friday, when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and one graze wound to the head. The victim was transported to U of C where he is listed in fair condition. The victim was unable to provide further details.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

· At 10:05 p.m. Friday, in the 800 block of West Eastwood, a man, 26, was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the mid-back and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

· At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, in the 9000 block of South Escanaba, a 30-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the head after he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead.

· At 10:52 p.m. Friday, in the 2200 block of South Wentworth, police responded to shots fired and found a 24-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A second woman, 42, sustained one gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to U of C in good condition. A man, 38, who is one of the offenders that was shooting sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Northwestern in critical condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the offender in custody was exchanging gunfire with a second male offender who fled the scene. A weapon was recovered.

· At 2:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 1600 block of South Blue Island, a 24-year-old man was outside when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who was traveling in a vehicle. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to each leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in good condition.

· At 3:51 a.m. Saturday, in the 4300 block of West Madison Street, A man, 27, was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a maroon SUV. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

· At 6:15 a.m., in the 5800 block of West Grand, a woman, 22, sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A man, 25, suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused EMS. The victims were in an alley when an altercation ensued with two male offenders. One of the offenders then fired a shot toward the victims.

· At 10 a.m., in the 1500 block of South Harding, A 90-year-old man was discovered with one gunshot wound to his abdomen he was transported to Mt. Saini Hospital in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Area Four detectives are speaking to a person of interest.

· At 3:40 p.m. Saturday, in the 600 block of East 47th Street, a man, 27, was inside a vehicle parked on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

· At 4 p.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of East 71st, A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and arm. The victim was transported in critical condition to U of C in critical condition. The victim was riding a bicycle when an unknown offender in a dark-colored sedan approached and fired shots from the vehicle striking the victim.

· At 10:15 p.m. Saturday, in the 8700 block of South Burley, A man, around 20 years of age, was standing outside when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to U of C in serious condition.

· At 11:31 p.m., in the 10-100 block of North Leclaire, a 25-year-old woman was traveling in her vehicle when she sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital where she is listed in good condition. A 33-year-old man was standing outside when she was shot at by an unidentified offender. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

· At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, in the 3700 block of South Langley, a 42-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were standing outside when they heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victims self-transported to U of C where they are both listed in fair condition. The 42-year-old female was struck once on the foot and the 17-year-old was struck once on the arm. A witness stated that the shooter may have been traveling in a vehicle.

· At 2:17 a.m. Sunday, in the 5100 block of South Calumet, a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when they were approached by a black SUV. An unidentified male offender drew a handgun and began shooting at them from the SUV before fleeing. The man suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and face and was transported to U of C in critical condition. The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm and was transported to U of C in fair condition.

· At 2:44 a.m. Sunday, in the 200 block of South Maplewood, a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were outside when they were shot at by an unidentified offender who fled the scene on foot. The 27-year-old victim suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 28-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and was also transported to Stroger in serious condition. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

· At 3 a.m. Sunday, in the 3800 block of South Kedzie, a 35-year-old man was traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was struck on the neck by gunfire. The female driver of the vehicle relocated the victim and herself to the 5600 block of South Spaulding where she called 911. The victim was pronounced on the scene.

· At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 2300 block of South Archer, an 18-year-old man was standing outside when he heard several people arguing followed by multiple shots fired. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

· At 3:21 a.m. Sunday, in the 10300 block of South Cottage, A 45-year-old man was in a traffic accident and exited the vehicle to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle. An argument ensued and an offender from the striking vehicle produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

· At 5:32 a.m. Sunday, in the 9300 block of South Rhodes, A man, 38, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim confronted an unknown male offender who was attempting to break into the victim's vehicle, at which point the offender fired multiple shots at the victim. The offender then fled. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in serious condition.

· At 5:32 a.m., in the 7000 block of South Harper, A man, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was in the backyard of a residence with multiple people when an unknown offender approached and fired multiple shots into the crowd. The victim was pronounced on scene. Two women, 24 and 30, self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They then self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. The 24-year-old woman was stabilized. The 30-year-old woman was in good condition.

· At 10 a.m. Sunday, in the 700 block of North Springfield, a man, 38, was sitting outside a residential building when an unknown male in a dark-colored sedan exited the vehicle and fired gunshots in the victim's direction. The offender reentered the vehicle and fled the scene. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and head. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead.

· At 12:48 p.m. Sunday, a man between 25 and 35 years old was walking down the 6500 block of South Kedzie, when a vehicle drove by, and someone got out of the car and started shooting. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, and was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.