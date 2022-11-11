Week 10, Bears vs. Lions: Three things to watch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are scoring a lot of points lately. The Lions have been giving up the most points all season. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy must be licking his chops.

Even More Fields

Thing number one might seem like we're beating a dead horse because it's Justin Fields...again. But in reality, we just can't believe how the Bears quarterback has brought the offense to life. 54 different players have been recognized as either offensive, defensive or special teams players of the week. Fields is the only one to win the award in a losing effort. Last week he broke Mike Vick's single game rushing record for a QB with 178 yards. What will he do for an encore.

etroit Lions (No D)

Our second thing to watch might just answer that question. The Lions defense. Watch it, and if it's like previous weeks, watch it combust. Detroit gives up 29 points a game on 417 yards a game. Those are both dead last with a bullet. Part of the problem is the Lions have just 12 sacks all season. That's the second lowest total in the league. That has to be music to Justin Fields' ears, who has been sacked a league-high 33 times this season. It's going to be a Fields Day.

Battle of the St. Browns

Our final thing to watch is a fun one. The receivers with St. Brown on the back of their jerseys. Who doesn't love a little side-action on the game? Well when he's not running routes, Equanimeous St. Brown will see his brother Amon-Ra St. Brown doing that same job for the Lions. In fact according to Equanimeous, the two siblings have a 1000 dollar bet on whose team will have a better record at the end of the season. Since the Bears are 3-6 and the Lions are 2-6, this week's matchup can go a long way toward ensuring Equanimeous gets his stack.

That's three things to watch when the Bears host the Lions Sunday at high noon.