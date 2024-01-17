2 more rounds of snow ahead of the weekend, dangerous wind chills return for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicago has climbed out of its three-day stretch with temperatures near or below zero, a couple more rounds of snow are coming Wednesday and Thursday nights, before a return of dangerous wind chills over the weekend.

An approaching disturbance will bring light accumulating snow to the area overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The snow is expected to develop late Wednesday evening and continue intermittently through the morning commute on Thursday. Total accumulations of 1-3 inches are anticipated, which could lead to slick travel conditions.

More widespread snow is in the forecast for Thursday evening to Friday morning. Travel impacts are likely for the Friday morning commute. Lake effect snow for Northwest Indiana for Friday could add up to as much as 8+ inches of snowfall in parts of La Porte and Porter County through early Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Porter County from midnight Thursday night through midnight Friday night. Another winter storm watch is in effect for LaPorte County from 10 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

As far as the Arctic air, temperatures will plummet into the single digits again by late Thursday. Wind chills fall to -25° for Saturday and Sunday morning before a warmup next week brings temperatures back above freezing.

Forecast

Wednesday night: Light snow developing. Low of 15°.

Thursday: Light snow tapering off in the morning, then more snow in the evening. High of 21°.

Friday: Cloudy and very cold. Slippery morning commute, snow continues in Northwest Indiana. High of 13°.

