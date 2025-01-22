Last day of arctic cold stretch in Chicago with snow showers Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Freezing cold air remains locked in place Wednesday morning.

Scattered snow showers move across the area by late morning or early afternoon. Snow showers will continue throughout the early evening, and upwards of 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible.

Feels like conditions are ranging from 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

By the afternoon, temperatures start to rebound back in the lower to middle 20s. Breezy conditions will last, making it feel like the single digits.

Breezy winds last through Thursday with cloudy skies, creating a few lake-effect snow flurries across northwest Indiana.

Temperatures climb for late-week into the weekend in the 20s to 30s.