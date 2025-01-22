Watch CBS News
Weather

Last day of arctic cold stretch in Chicago with snow showers Wednesday morning

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Last day of arctic cold stretch in Chicago with snow showers Wednesday morning
Last day of arctic cold stretch in Chicago with snow showers Wednesday morning 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) — Freezing cold air remains locked in place Wednesday morning. 

Scattered snow showers move across the area by late morning or early afternoon. Snow showers will continue throughout the early evening, and upwards of 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible.   

4380d151-cb79-4055-b141-b52ccd57f41a.png

Feels like conditions are ranging from 10 to 20 degrees below zero.   

By the afternoon, temperatures start to rebound back in the lower to middle 20s. Breezy conditions will last, making it feel like the single digits.   

90559bfe-8099-4376-8c27-2fc220b4144e.png

Breezy winds last through Thursday with cloudy skies, creating a few lake-effect snow flurries across northwest Indiana. 

Temperatures climb for late-week into the weekend in the 20s to 30s.   

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.