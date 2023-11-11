Chicago limo bus driver gets party to wedding on time even after vehicle fire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A wedding party escaped a near disaster on Saturday when the limo bus they hired went up in flames on Chicago's West Side.

CBS 2's Sara Machi had the story.

Thankfully, the wedding plans didn't go up in smoke, but the ride that the happy couple was supposed to take did. Video of the aftermath that showed what was left after the fire engulfed the engine of the party limo.

Only the driver, Rich Siemon, was aboard at the time, and he said he was alright. But he was going to pick up a wedding party when he said the lights and odometer went crazy.

Siemon said he's never seen anything like this in his 30 years of experience. He initially thought it might be a water hose issue but was able to steer to safety before things got even more dangerous.

"It just started smoking," Siemon said. "I went to a safe spot and pulled in over here, and it started a fire real heavy. I was heading to an affair for a wedding. [There was] nothing I could do. Good thing I started early."

The driver said he had another vehicle ready and because he started early, he was able to get the happy couple to the church on time.

Even with the fire, they had 10 minutes to spare before starting a lifetime together.