Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm first half of the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- First half of the weekend looks great. Second half, not so much.
Today will be mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. A warm high temperature that comes in about 7 degrees above the "norm."
Rain heads our way Saturday night, but it'll likely be during the overnight hours.
Sunday kicks off with showers and thunderstorms by the early morning. The Bears kick off at noon and showers are likely as the cold front slides through. A chilly temp comes in about 10 degrees below the norm. Breezy NNE wind gusting to 25.
Stats
Normal High- 78
Friday- 84
Today- 85
Sunrise- 6:27am
Sunset- 7:10pm
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 85.
Tonight- Rain chances increase overnight. 64.
Sunday- Showers early in the morning will continue through the day. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. A chilly high of just 68 with a breezy north-northeast wind.
