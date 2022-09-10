Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm first half of the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First half of the weekend looks great. Second half, not so much.

CBS News Chicago

Today will be mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. A warm high temperature that comes in about 7 degrees above the "norm."

CBS News Chicago

Rain heads our way Saturday night, but it'll likely be during the overnight hours.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Sunday kicks off with showers and thunderstorms by the early morning. The Bears kick off at noon and showers are likely as the cold front slides through. A chilly temp comes in about 10 degrees below the norm. Breezy NNE wind gusting to 25.

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 78

Friday- 84

Today- 85

Sunrise- 6:27am

Sunset- 7:10pm

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 85.

Tonight- Rain chances increase overnight. 64.

CBS News Chicago

Sunday- Showers early in the morning will continue through the day. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. A chilly high of just 68 with a breezy north-northeast wind.